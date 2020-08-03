Charge upgraded to molestation in Valpo sleepover case; accused blames alcohol

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man blamed his alcohol consumption for allegations that he molested an underage girl taking part in a sleepover last week at his house.

Christian Gonzalez, 30, admitted to kissing the girl and placing his hand on her hip, but said he did not remember trying to remove her shirt.

"She might not be making it up," he told investigators, adding that he forgets things when he drinks alcohol.

"I must have blacked out," he reportedly told police. "I must have been drunk, bro."

The Porter County prosecutor's office upgraded charges against Gonzalez to felony child molesting and battery.

The girl, whose age was not released, called home crying sometime late Tuesday night into Wednesday saying she wanted to come home, police said. When her mother picked her up, the girl revealed Gonzalez came on to her sexually.

The girl said she had been in the kitchen at Gonzalez's home making popcorn with a friend when Gonzalez entered the room, police said. After the other juvenile left the room to go back to where they were watching movies, the girl said Gonzalez told her to hang on and then grabbed her in a hug and kissed her on the lips.