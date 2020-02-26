2 charged in double homicide after victims found shot inside crashed van

CALUMET CITY — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in Friday's double homicide in Calumet City.

Dorian Cresswell, 26, and Jarrell Longs, 24, both of Chicago, are accused of fatally shooting Terrell Quinn, 34, of Riverdale, Illinois, and Christian Simmons, 27, of Chicago, according to authorities.

Quinn and Simmons were found fatally wounded by gunfire inside a crashed van just before 2 a.m. Friday near Sibley Boulevard and Clyde Avenue.

The city's ShotSpotter technology notified officers of shots fired in the area, according to Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, officers found a van that had crashed near the 1900 block of Sibley Blvd. with two gunshot victims inside.

The Calumet City Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force's investigation helped police identify the potential offenders involved. On Sunday, several persons of interest were taken into custody, resulting in charges against Cresswell and Longs by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.