CROWN POINT — A 14-year-old boy walking home from a barbershop April 25 attempted to duck and run when he found himself in the midst of a shootout between people two passing cars, but was struck down by a stray bullet, court records say.
Gary police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man late Friday suspected of owning one of the cars involved and firing the shot that killed 14-year-old Arion Lilly, authorities said.
Anthony L. Triplett Jr., 20, of Gary, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Friday after exiting an apartment in the 5800 block of Forest Court in the Lakeshore Dunes Apartments complex, said Mark Gregoline, supervisory inspector for the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Triplett initially attempted to run, but then threw a gun to the ground, put up his hands and surrendered, Gregoline said.
Triplett was charged Friday in Lake Criminal Court with one count of murder.
Police think Lilly was an innocent bystander to the shootout between people in Triplett's car and a red Dodge Charger as they sped through the city's Tolleston neighborhood.
Lilly was a bright student who was just weeks away from graduating from middle school, Gary schools Superintendent Pete Morikis said.
After his death, his classmates at Gary Middle School shared stories of the eighth-grader they knew as a practical joker and "all-around very, very nice young man," Morikis said.
Anonymous tip led police to car
Gary police thanked the community for providing information about the case, which helped them secure charges.
More charges were expected, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
"With the help of the community, the Gary Police Department and law enforcement partners were able pursue the individuals responsible for this senseless murder and justice for Arion Lilly and his family," he said.
Police Chief Richard Allen said, "We continue to work with all involved in the furtherance of this case and bring an end to the senseless violence in our community."
Two days after the homicide, Gary police released a photo of a red Chevrolet Impala with a dent in the rear bumper and asked for tips about who might have been in it. They suspected the car had been involved in a chase that led to Lilly's shooting.
Two days after releasing the photo, police acted on an anonymous tip the car was parked in the 300 block of Jay Street, which is where Triplett lives, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Police found a red Impala registered to Triplett under a tarp in the backyard. The car had a dent on the rear bumper and appeared to have a bullet hole near the driver's side rear door, records say.
Triplett's mother initially said the car had been parked on the property for three weeks, but later said she wasn't sure when her son left it there, records say.
The Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit searched the car and found four live 9mm bullets and two spend bullet casings inside. One of those spent casings was fired from a .45-caliber gun, and matched 20 other spent casings found on the ground near Lilly's body April 25, records say.
Teen tried to run as bullets flew
Surveillance video showed Lilly walking west on the north side of 11th Avenue. Just as he crossed Rutledge Street, the red Impala appeared to speed by while being chased by red Dodge Charger, records say.
A frame-by-frame analysis of the video showed the Impala was slightly past Lilly when the boy ducked and began running west on the sidewalk before collapsing on the ground.
Lilly died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his left lower back, according to court records.
His mother told police her son went to a barbershop and never returned. She had planned to report him missing, until she was told by others that she should speak coroner's investigators and detectives, police said.
Police found 20 spent bullet casings to the east of Lilly's body and another four spent bullet casings to the west of his body.
Hammond and Hobart police officers serving on the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team helped analyze the video and Triplett's phone records, which showed he was in the area at the time of Lilly's homicide, according to court records.
A ballistics examiner with the Lake County Sheriff's Department determined that a spent bullet fragment recovered from Lilly's body and a casing from the scene were fired from a .45-caliber gun and had similar markings, but "could neither be identified nor excluded as having been fired from the same firearm."
The casings did have marks consistent with being fired from a .45-caliber Glock, records say. Police found a box for a .45-caliber Glock was observed and photographed during a search of Triplett's home in on Jay Street.
The Marshals Service developed information Triplett was staying at the Lakeshore Dunes Apartment and began conducting surveillance before Triplett's arrest Friday, Gregoline said.