Charges against Four Seasons security workers dropped; association may get pretrial diversion deal
Lakes of the Four Seasons could avoid further prosecution linked to actions of security guards

Indiana State Police investigators raid the Lakes of the Four Seasons security force's main office in November 2018. An attorney for the gated community's property owners' association said he expects the association to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement with the Lake County prosecutor's office to avoid further prosecution linked to allegations security officers were impersonating police.

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors dropped charges against two Lakes of the Four Seasons security workers, and a defense attorney for the gated community's property owners' association said Tuesday he expects the entity will be offered a pretrial diversion agreement.

The Lake County prosecutor's office charged the association and its two security workers in December with impersonation of a police office, a level 6 felony.

In late July, Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell filed a motion to dismiss charges against security workers Adam L. Wood, 22, of South Haven, and Michael R. Almada, 24, of Portage.

The motion said the charges were to be dismissed "in the interest of justice."

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Defense attorney Steve Mullins told Judge Salvador Vasquez during a hearing Tuesday he anticipates McConnell will approve a pretrial diversion program for his remaining client, the property owners' association itself.

Mullins said he and McConnell were still negotiating the language in the proposed agreement.

In November 2018, Indiana State Police raided the security building at the main entrance to Lakes of the Four Seasons, a subdivision near Winfield.

At the time, a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed search warrants were being served on Lakes of the Four Seasons security as part of a probe into reports of drunken driving and other traffic offenses that weren't reported to state or local authorities.

In some cases, motorists driving on the private roadways of the gated subdivision were reportedly pulled over, detained and even assessed fines ranging into the hundreds of dollars, payable to the homeowners' association, the source said.

Vasquez scheduled the association's next court date for Sept. 1.

Former Times staff writer Lauren Cross contributed to this report.

