Charges allege man beat couple with baseball bat during bar fight

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he hit a woman during a fight outside a Schererville bar and pummeled her husband with a baseball bat before driving away.

Anthony R. Mendoza, 21, is accused of arguing with the couple and their friends Jan. 14 as they left Longshots Bar and Grill, 2251 U.S. 41.

The injured woman told police she confronted Mendoza when she saw him push another woman in her group and he punched her. When her husband attempted to intervene, Mendoza also struck him, records state.

A witness told police Mendoza got into a maroon pickup truck with another woman, who flipped the couple off as they drove by. The injured woman ran toward the truck screaming and punched the passenger-side window of the truck, records state.

Mendoza stopped the truck with a baseball bat and hit the woman once or twice, records allege. A witness told police he then began "wailing" on the woman's husband, who was hit about five times and suffered a broken arm, broken ribs and a bruised lung.

The woman had swelling and bruising to her face, mouth and hand, records state.

Police identified Mendoza as a suspect, using cellphone video captured by a witness and records from Longshots' card reader system.