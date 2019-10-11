{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with a shotgun Monday while his 1-year-old child was in a car with the mother and her boyfriend.

Francisco J. Tequimila, 19, was arrested after the shooting about 8:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Jefferson Street in Hammond.

The woman told police she went to pick up her child from Tequimila, and they argued about her new boyfriend.

She left but later returned with the new boyfriend to pick up clothes for the baby that she had forgotten, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Tequimila allegedly began yelling at the woman, so the new boyfriend leaned out of the front passenger seat of a car and yelled at Tequimila.

The woman told police Tequimila demanded she return the child to him because the boyfriend was in the car.

Tequimila retrieved a shotgun and pointed it at the man, saying, "I'll kill you," records allege.

The man said he challenged Tequimila to shoot, and Tequimila pulled the trigger, records state.

The woman immediately drove the man to Franciscan Health Hammond hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left arm and hand. Police recovered a shotgun from the scene, records state.

Tequimila was charged Wednesday with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of battery and two counts of criminal recklessness.

Not guilty pleas were entered on Tequimila's behalf during an initial hearing Friday. He was being held on a bond of $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash.

