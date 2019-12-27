CROWN POINT — Charges allege two defendants shot a man in the groin and pointed a gun at another man's head during a robbery Dec. 16 in East Chicago.
Ward L. Jackson, 24, and Anthony Lardydell, 32, both of East Chicago, each was charged last week with two felony counts of robbery, three battery counts and two counts of intimidation.
Lardydell and Ward are accused of shooting a 31-year-old man who answered when they knocked on a door at an apartment in the 4800 block of Northcote Avenue.
The men entered the apartment and demanded the victims turn over "everything," records state.
When they discovered the second man hiding under a table, they pulled him out and pointed a gun at his head, records allege.
Jackson and Lardydell took $500, a TV and an Xbox from the apartment, records state.
The wounded man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. He later was transferred to an Illinois hospital for multiple gunshot wounds to his groin area and thighs, records say.
Lardydell was released from jail Friday after posting a $10,000 bond. His initial appearance was set for Jan. 10.
Jackson was wanted on an arrest warrant issued Dec. 23.
