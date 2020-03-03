Charges dropped against man accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors recently dropped murder charges against a Tennessee man accused of shooting a 20-year-old man to death during a gun deal gone bad last year in Merrillville.

Ja’Vaughn Sease, 21, was scheduled to appear in court last week on charges alleging he killed Jalen Sherwood, of Merrillville, on April 17 inside a home in the 6000 block of Harrison Street.

The Lake County prosecutor's office filed a motion Feb. 18 seeking to dismiss charges against Sease because it could not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan dismissed the charges without prejudice, which means the state could re-file the case at a later date.

Witnesses initially told Merrillville police Sherwood had planned to trade guns with a man who arrived at the home in a black car with four other men, records state.