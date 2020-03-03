You are the owner of this article.
Charges dropped against man accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old
Charges dropped against man accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old

Ja'Vaughn Sease

Ja'Vaughn Sease

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors recently dropped murder charges against a Tennessee man accused of shooting a 20-year-old man to death during a gun deal gone bad last year in Merrillville.

Ja’Vaughn Sease, 21, was scheduled to appear in court last week on charges alleging he killed Jalen Sherwood, of Merrillville, on April 17 inside a home in the 6000 block of Harrison Street.

The Lake County prosecutor's office filed a motion Feb. 18 seeking to dismiss charges against Sease because it could not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan dismissed the charges without prejudice, which means the state could re-file the case at a later date.

Witnesses initially told Merrillville police Sherwood had planned to trade guns with a man who arrived at the home in a black car with four other men, records state.

One witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man with a rifle leave the home, but some witnesses didn't immediately identify Sease as the person at the crime scene, according to documents.

