Charges dropped against Porter County man accused of having children fondle him

VALPARAISO — Porter County prosecutors dropped charges just as a trial was to get underway this week against a 33-year-old Porter man accused of forcing two young children to fondle him, court records show.

The two felony counts of vicarious sexual gratification were dismissed late Friday for Travis Morris.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Monday that questions involving evidence, in connection with pretrial rulings by the judge, left his office unable to take the case to trial.

Defense attorney Jesse Harper said an eight-hour hearing resulted in the judge ruling that a videotaped interview of one of the children is unreliable.

"Since the moment Travis was made aware of these allegations, even when voluntarily speaking with police, he has always maintained his innocence," Harper said. "I and my office worked incredibly hard investigating these allegations and preparing for trial. I believe it is a testament to the Porter County prosecutor's office that they chose not to move forward."

Police said Morris had the children fondle him and then attempted to discourage the involvement of a therapist by telling the children's mother he would "fix this situation" himself.

The offenses were alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1 and July 29, 2020, court documents show.

One of the children was 5 years old at the time of the alleged abuse and the other was 2 or 3, records show.

The older child told police in July 2020 that Morris made her "itch" him and then exhibited a sexual act, police said. She also identified the abuse using a drawing of the male anatomy.

The girl said it occurred three times and then said just once, police said.

Morris reportedly told police in August 2020 his house was being remodeled and lacked a door handle on the bathroom. He said the older child has looked through the door hole while he was in there and walked into his bedroom once when he was naked, police said.

Morris also told police he had poison ivy at one point on the top of his legs and he would reach into his pants to scratch it while sitting with the child, according to charging documents.

The children's mother said Morris did not agree with the older child talking to a therapist, police said.

The older child reportedly told police she saw her younger sibling fondling Morris, but it was mostly her who did it.

"He would love it," she said.

The older child said Morris told her to keep the activity a secret, police said.

