CROWN POINT — A judge dismissed charges Tuesday against a Gary woman accused of stabbing a boyfriend after prosecutors filed a motion saying a video differed from the man's account.
Ebony Edwards, 42, was charged in January with aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery and criminal confinement in connection with the alleged attack Jan. 17. She was accused of stabbing the man in the head and throat.
Edwards' then-boyfriend initially told police no video of the fight existed, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip wrote in a motion to dismiss.
When video was found, the man's account differed from from the evidence.
The state was unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt because of the video, Wardrip wrote.
Edwards was represented by attorney Lonnie Randolph II.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray dismissed the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be re-filed.