Charges dropped on eve of trial in Porter County child molest case, but investigation continues

VALPARAISO — Child molestation charges were dismissed this week against a 26-year-old Portage man on the eve of his trial, according to the court.

Brian Wadas was set to go to trial Tuesday morning, but late Monday prosecutors dismissed the two felony counts of molestation and felony neglect against him, according to staff of Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The most severe of the charges carried a potential prison term of between 20 and 40 years.

The prosecution's motion to dismiss cites concerns about "the deterioration of the seven-year-old victim's emotional and mental state during recent trial preparation."

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Wednesday morning the case remains under investigation.

The charges were dismissed in a manner that they can be refiled.

The girl had claimed Wadas molested her March 23, 2021, as she slept at her Portage home.

The girl's mother said Wadas denied in a text message conversation that he molested the child, "but also alluded that if anything happened, he did not remember because he was asleep," according to police.

Wadas was known by the girl.