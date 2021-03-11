Charges enhanced in Valparaiso murder case

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors have enhanced charges against the 32-year-old Michigan City man accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Valparaiso resident Noah Beller last week.

The accused, Keith Blake, was told during an initial hearing Thursday morning that enhancements were filed on the murder charge and the charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish said the enhancements are based on the alleged use of a firearm. They would add 5 to 20 years to a murder conviction, which carries a sentence of between 45 and 65 years, and up to six additional years to the one year already faced for the handgun charge.

Blake, who appeared via a videoconferencing system from the jail, had no comment other than saying he did not know the names of two individuals he was ordered by the court to avoid while his case is pending.

One of his attorneys, Lazar Pejic of Michigan City, requested a bond hearing. The hearing was scheduled for the afternoons of April 23 and 26.

Blake is accused of shooting Beller March 3 at a home on Valparaiso's north side during a dispute over a paternity test, according to court records.

