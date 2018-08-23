Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, both of Thayer, died Tuesday after they were pulled from the Kankakee River. The boys were described by family as "thick as thieves," and were remembered for their bright smiles and the joy they brought to those who knew them, their aunt Kaitlyn Patillo said.
Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, both of Thayer, died Tuesday after they were pulled from the Kankakee River. The boys were described by family as "thick as thieves," and were remembered for their bright smiles and the joy they brought to those who knew them, their aunt Kaitlyn Patillo said.
CROWN POINT — Charges are expected to be filed today against a father police say may have been using drugs before his two sons were pulled unresponsive from the Kankakee River.
Eric J. Patillo, 34, of Thayer, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Patillo's sons, Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, both of Thayer, were taken to hospitals Tuesday after they were pulled from the water unresponsive near a boat dock at the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area near the state line in southern Lake County. They were later pronounced dead.
Police and Lake County prosecutors have 48 hours to file charges or release Patillo from the Lake County Jail. However, Patillo was on probation in Newton County for felony possession of heroin.
It was unclear early Thursday if Newton County prosecutors would seek a probation violation. If they do, authorities could continue to hold Patillo in the Newton County case before charges are filed in Lake County.
The boys were described as "thick as thieves" by their aunt Kaitlyn Patillo.
"Evan is adventurous and loving," Kaitlyn Patillo said. "Levi is so sweet and loving. They love 'Paw Patrol' and dinosaurs, they loved spending time with Papa outside, or inside watching movies. They are our joy, our babies. Smart, kind, loving, cuddly, caring, always had each other's back."
History of drug use
Patillo was not taken to a hospital for treatment, despite the reports about him going in and out of consciousness. Police questioned him after his arrest, and had him tested for drugs and alcohol. Results of those tests are pending, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
A Newton County Superior Court judge on May 30 sentenced Patillo to 18 months in jail, but suspended the sentence in favor of probation. Patillo pleaded guilty the same day to Level 6 felony possession of heroin stemming from an April 14, 2017, incident.
Patillo was arrested April 14, 2017, with three other men in a raid in Thayer after an active methamphetamine lab was found, the Newton County Enterprise reported.
Patillo was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and visiting a common nuisance. Two of the other men were arrested on meth charges, and the third was expected to face heroin, marijuana and other charges.
Fishermen found kids
Two fishermen called 911 at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday to alert authorities about two men with young children in the area. The fishermen expressed concern about their well-being, police said.
While officers were en route, the fishermen lost sight of the children and began looking for them, according to Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.
Police then received a second call, about 15 minutes after the first, that the two boys had been pulled from the river and were unresponsive.
One of the fishermen found a child floating on the water, DNR said. The second child was found under the water near a boat ramp.
During a news conference Wednesday, Martinez said the two fishermen were on land when they noticed Patillo and his boys and began to suspect he was on drugs.
"A few minutes later, they saw Mr. Patillo jumping in the water," Martinez said. "The witnesses became concerned about where the kids were at and started looking for the kids and found them in the water."
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Witnesses told police the children were last seen in waist-deep water, not far from the shore.
The family was near a boat launch in the wildlife area, but they did not have a boat.
"It is a tragedy. It hits us hard when we first got the information," Martinez said. "Our preliminary investigation is showing enough probable cause to charge him with neglect of a dependent causing death at this time. Ultimately it will be up to the prosecutors to review the affidavits and accept the case."
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Wednesday if Patillo is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, it is a Level 1 felony punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.
Lake County sheriff's police also are looking to question 31-year-old Jesse B. Lintner, who was at the scene with Patillo before the children drowned.
Lintner was last known to live in the 4500 block of East County Road 1029 North in DeMotte. He was described as white, 5 foot 7 and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jeremy Kalvaitis at 219-755-3355.