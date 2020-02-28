Charges filed after stray bullet grazed woman's head, police say

CROWN POINT — A man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he was playing with a gun Jan. 30 went it went off, causing a bullet to graze his neighbor's head as she lay in bed.

Ronald C. Jackson, 27, told police he bought a handgun Jan. 30 and suffered a minor hand injury when it went off as he handled it in his bedroom at the Park West Apartments, Griffith police said.

Jackson's 46-year-old neighbor, who was in bed in an adjacent apartment, heard a loud pop and felt pain to her head, police said.

Griffith police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman's apartment in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street and observed a bullet hole in her headboard and a spent bullet lodged in her pillow.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Officers determined the bullet came from the adjacent apartment and went to speak with Jackson, who admitted his gun went off, police said.

Jackson gave a statement to police, but was not arrested at the time. No foul play was suspected, police said.