Charges filed against 3 after police shoot suspect outside sporting goods store

CROWN POINT — Three men charged Monday were attempting to steal more than $1,450 worth of Nike apparel from the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Schererville last weekend when they found themselves surrounded by police, court records show.

Robert E. Thompson Jr., 28, of Chicago, was shot in the left shoulder area by Schererville police after he hit two parked squads with a black Chrysler Voyager minivan and rammed a third police vehicle head-on, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Co-defendants Ricky C. Pierce, 30, and Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, both of Chicago, were taken into custody as they attempted to run out an emergency exit inside the store, according to court documents.

Thompson, who was last known to be in stable but critical condition at a Chicago hospital, was charged with felony counts of attempted theft and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was not yet in custody Tuesday.

Pierce and Spencer each were being held at the Lake County Jail on one felony count of attempted theft and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Neither had entered pleas yet.

The charges were secured by Lake County sheriff's police, who took over the investigation at the request of the Schererville Police Department.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Tuesday the investigation was still ongoing and his detectives would submit all findings to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

"It is possible that additional or enhanced charges could be filed, depending on what the investigation uncovers," Martinez said.

The Lake County prosecutor's office also will ultimately determine whether the shooting by police was justified.

The two Schereville officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave in accordance with department protocol and will remain on leave until the investigation is completed, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

Schererville police responded to the store about 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a robbery, Martinez said Saturday. Court records said the call was for a report of a theft in progress.

Dick's employees and police were on alert, because two thefts had been reported earlier in the day at the company's stores in Valparaiso and Hobart. No charges had been filed yet in connection with the earlier thefts.

Valparaiso police responded about 3:40 p.m. to the Dick's store in their town for a report of shoplifting, Capt. Joe Hall said. He declined to release further details, because the investigation was ongoing.

Hobart police responded to the Dick's store in their town after a manager reported three men left without paying for several thousand dollars' worth of merchandise and fled in a black minivan, Capt. James Gonzales said.

Hobart police Sgt. Robert Brazil was investigating the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact him at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4666.

After the theft in Hobart, police advised dispatchers the suspects could be headed for the Dick's store in Schererville, according to court records.

Employees at the Schererville store noticed Thompson, Pierce and Spence and the black minivan in which they arrived all matched descriptions in the thefts at other Dick's stores, records state.

Schererville officers parked two police vehicles near the minivan in an attempt to block it in and decided to split up to cover all exterior doorways to the store.

One officer, who was at the northeast side of the store, heard talk on his radio about a suspect running toward the main entrance. As the officer ran west, he saw the minivan had struck three police cars and detained the van's driver, who had been shot, according to court records.

The officer applied a tourniquet to the man's wounded arm and shoulder in an attempt to slow the loss of blood, and the Schererville Fire Department took him by ambulance to Community Hospital in Munster. The man, later identified as Thompson, was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Meanwhile, officers approached Pierce and Spencer inside the store, and Spencer ran away from them. As he ran, he threw items in his arms at pursuing officers and knocked items from shelves in an attempt to get away, records state.

Spencer attempted to leave the store through a north side door, which could not be opened without a key. He threw his weight against the door several times, documents state.

As an officer approached, he "observed Spencer act as if he had some type of weapon on his person," so the officer ordered Spencer to lie on the ground. Spencer didn't comply, and police used a Taser to subdue him.

A Taser prong got stuck in Spencer's hand, but didn't affect him, so police used a Taser on him a second time, record state.

When gunshots rang out outside the store, officers were able to detain Spencer and called for medics to treat his hand injury.

A store manager determined the three defendants attempted to steal $1,450 worth of Nike items, but nothing was actually taken from the Schererville store, records state.