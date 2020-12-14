Charges filed against man found hiding under staircase after SWAT response

HAMMOND — Charges were filed Monday against a man found hiding under a staircase after his roommate told police he shot twice at her head and fired a shot into the floor of their Hammond apartment after an argument, police said.

Eric G. Barkey, 45, was charged with felony counts of attempted burglary, intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and attempted residential entry, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Barkey was arrested after his female roommate called 911 about 9:25 p.m. Saturday to report a domestic disturbance in their apartment in the 5100 block of Sohl Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The woman told police she and Barkey argued and she told him to leave, but he became agitated and threatened to shoot her and any officers who came to the apartment, police said.

The woman alleged Barkey got a revolver-type handgun from a bedroom and fired it at her head twice, but the gun did not go off at first.

He hit the gun, causing it to discharge into the floor of their upstairs apartment, police said. The woman was able to kick Barkey and run from the apartment unharmed, Kellogg said.