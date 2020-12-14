 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges filed against man found hiding under staircase after SWAT response
urgent

Charges filed against man found hiding under staircase after SWAT response

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Barkey

Eric Barkey

 Provided

HAMMOND — Charges were filed Monday against a man found hiding under a staircase after his roommate told police he shot twice at her head and fired a shot into the floor of their Hammond apartment after an argument, police said.

Eric G. Barkey, 45, was charged with felony counts of attempted burglary, intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and attempted residential entry, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Barkey was arrested after his female roommate called 911 about 9:25 p.m. Saturday to report a domestic disturbance in their apartment in the 5100 block of Sohl Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The woman told police she and Barkey argued and she told him to leave, but he became agitated and threatened to shoot her and any officers who came to the apartment, police said.

The woman alleged Barkey got a revolver-type handgun from a bedroom and fired it at her head twice, but the gun did not go off at first.

He hit the gun, causing it to discharge into the floor of their upstairs apartment, police said. The woman was able to kick Barkey and run from the apartment unharmed, Kellogg said.

Hammond SWAT and hostage negotiators arrived and attempted to make contact with Barkey. After several unsuccessful attempts to speak with him, police deployed tear gas just before 2 a.m. in an attempt to remove him from the apartment, Kellogg said.

Police entered the apartment, but Barkey was not found inside, he said.

Officers continued to search the area and found Barkey about 4 a.m. hiding under a staircase near the residence, police said.

An initial hearing had not yet been scheduled for Barkey, according to online court records. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts