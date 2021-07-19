Charges filed against man held in shootings that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Luncsford was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City for a gunshot wound to the jawline, where he later died, police said.

Police were dispatched about 15 minutes later to the 100 block of West Homer Street after a 43-year-old Michigan City resident was shot in the neck, Forker said.

The victim was sitting in his car when a man on a motorcycle drove up to him and asked him a question.

A witness told he was going to walk his dogs when he noticed a man standing next to a motorcycle. He'd never seen the man in the area before, so he waited until he left to start walking his dogs.

When he started walking, he noticed the victim in his car, looking at his phone with his head wobbling, but didn't think much of it since the victim is known to be in his car listening to music, the affidavit said.

About 10 minutes later, when the witness returned from his walk, the victim had the car door open, with blood on him, and asked for help. The victim told him to get his aunt, the affidavit said.

A woman who was nearby told an officer she heard a loud motorcycle go by and then a loud pop, the affidavit said. Ten minutes later she heard a lady outside screaming for help and asking for someone to call the police.