Charges filed against man suspected of robbing same gas station twice in a week

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man was charged Friday in connection with two robberies at the same gas station within one week.

Miles M. Samplawski, 36, is accused of implying he had a gun by placing his hand in a jacket pocket Jan. 19 and taking $300 from the Rich's gas station at 4301 Central Ave.

He returned to the gas station Jan. 23, gestured as if he had a gun and demanded all the money, records allege. A witness told police $314 was taken.

Samplawski was arrested Jan. 24 after police executed a search warrant at his home about 3:20 a.m., Lake Criminal Court records state.

Police sought the warrant after using a K-9 to track the suspect and a witness identified Samplawski in a photo lineup, records allege.

Police found gray sweatpants, a black and red hooded sweatshirt, white gloves and a blue bandanna, all clothing that matched what was worn during the robberies, records say.

Samplawski was scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Monday.