Charges filed against man suspected of robbing same gas station twice in a week

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man was charged Friday in connection with two robberies at the same gas station within one week.
Miles M. Samplawski, 36, is accused of implying he had a gun by placing his hand in a jacket pocket Jan. 19 and taking $300 from the Rich's gas station at 4301 Central Ave.
He returned to the gas station Jan. 23, gestured as if he had a gun and demanded all the money, records allege. A witness told police $314 was taken.
Samplawski was arrested Jan. 24 after police executed a search warrant at his home about 3:20 a.m., Lake Criminal Court records state.
Police sought the warrant after using a K-9 to track the suspect and a witness identified Samplawski in a photo lineup, records allege.
Police found gray sweatpants, a black and red hooded sweatshirt, white gloves and a blue bandanna, all clothing that matched what was worn during the robberies, records say.
Samplawski was scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Monday.
He's charged with two counts of robbery, a level 5 felony.