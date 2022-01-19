Charges filed in shooting that killed NWI businessman, officials say

CROWN POINT — A 42-year-old man was charged Wednesday in a nightclub shooting last week that left a Gary businessman dead and wounded a second man.
Dariel E. Dodd, of Gary, was arrested in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, on unrelated charges and was awaiting extradition to Lake County, Gary officials said.
Norman Bailey, 60, of Gary, was gunned down about 3 a.m. Friday inside the Blue Room Lounge at 224 E. 16th Ave.
A 28-year-old Gary man was wounded in the shooting and survived, Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Investigators with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit identified Dodd as a suspect after talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, Hamady said.
Investigators subsequently learned that Dodd had fled to Tippecanoe County, he said.
Dodd was charged in Lake Criminal Court with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, aggravated battery and a firearm enhancement.
Homicide unit detectives thanked community members for their cooperation during the investigation, Hamady said.
Bailey owned several businesses in the city and served on the Gary Community School Corp. advisory board.
Mayor Jerome Prince called Bailey a "hands-on leader who showed the best our Gary community has to offer."
"Nothing we can say or do will erase the pain of losing Norman, but I hope this information will give his family and our community some immediate relief,” Prince said. "The Metro Homicide squad, especially under the work of our Gary Police Department, did exceptional work on this case, and I thank them all."
Police Chief Brian Evans also thanked the investigators.
"I'm very thankful we caught this individual who took the life of one of the pillars of our community," Evans said. "I commend the hard work of the oﬃcers and investigators who worked around the clock to bring this case to a close."