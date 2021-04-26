Charges in shooting dropped after victims refuse to cooperate, prosecutor says

CROWN POINT — A man accused of shooting a woman in March 2020 in Gary because he "felt disrespected" and later leading police on a chase in a separate incident last summer was placed on probation last week after admitting to charges in one of the cases.

Davante M. Piccolin, 27, of Gary, pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, in connection with a chase Aug. 14 that began after he refused to stop for an officer at 29th Avenue and Clark Road in Gary.

Piccolin admitted the officer had probable cause to stop him, but he sped off and blew a stop sign, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

In a separate case, Piccolin was accused of following a couple to a parking lot at the Oak Knoll Apartments in the 4300 block of West 23rd Court on March 30, 2020, and opening fire on them as they sat in a car because he "felt disrespected" by one of the victims.

Charges linked to the shooting were dismissed as part of Piccolin's plea agreement because the victims in that case failed to appear for two scheduled depositions, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Ann Dolezal and defense attorney Michael Woods said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Piccolin's plea agreement and sentenced him according to its terms.