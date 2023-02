CROWN POINT — A 26-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested on charges of using his firearm to kill 24-year-old Jalen Hurd in Gary last month, according to court documents unsealed Friday.

Keeon Lee was charged Tuesday with murder and apprehended Thursday in Indianapolis, according to sources familiar with the case. Hurd had parked his vehicle Jan. 9 in the 400 block of Massachusetts Street when Lee pulled up near him and shot him, according to court documents. The shooting was about one block from Gary City Hall.

Video footage shows Hurd getting out of a black sedan and walking toward the trunk. Lee exits a white sedan and charges at Hurd with a rifle, firing multiple shots. Hurd collapses onto the sidewalk, but Lee continues to shoot. Lee then runs south on Massachusetts Street and east on nearby Fifth Avenue.

Gary police were dispatched to the scene at 12:45 p.m. and found Hurd deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A basketball with "Jalen" written on it lay next to his body.

Additional video surveillance from nearby offices show a man who matches Lee's description eventually returning to the white sedan. Police identified the vehicle as registered to Lee, court documents say.

Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found live ammunition rounds matching the caliber of casings recovered from Hurd's homicide and clothing that matched a description of what Lee was supposedly wearing the day of the shooting. After obtaining a warrant for Lee's cellphone data, detectives discovered that Lee's phone was in the vicinity of the 400 block of Massachusetts Street around 12:30 p.m. the same day.

Based on cellphone data and security footage from a gas station near her home, Lee traveled to his mother's residence in Gary shortly after the slaying, according to court documents. Lee was spotted driving down Interstate 65 shortly after the homicide, according to data from a license plate reader.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Justin Clark with Gary Metro Homicide, 219-755-3855.

