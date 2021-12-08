Charges unsealed against driver of car linked to Halloween homicide

CROWN POINT — Newly unsealed court records show police have secured charges against the driver of a car linked to a Halloween shooting in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood that left a 13-year-old boy dead and another 13-year-old wounded.
Tariq J. Silas, 20, of Gary, is the fourth man charged in the shooting Oct. 31 near 167th Street and Grand Avenue that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr.
A fifth man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, but he has not yet been publicly charged, according to police and court records.
Sheldon S. Stokes, 20, Richard Walker, 20, and Desmond L. Crews, 23, all of Gary, each have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.
Stokes, Walker and Shevell Ash, 18, each were arrested Friday by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities said. Crews has been in custody since the night of the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Ash was arrested on suspicion of murder in DeLaCruz's homicide and on a warrant for a weapons violation out of Kane County, Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Online court records did not show any murder charges against Ash as of Wednesday.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Silas' behalf during an initial appearance Wednesday. He was arrested Monday, records showed.
Silas has hired defense attorney Robert Varga, who declined comment.
According to court records, Silas initially denied any role in the shooting, but he eventually told police Stokes called him asking for a ride because Stokes felt a "group of people tried to jump him."
Other witnesses told police a man later identified as Stokes got into an argument with a 15-year-old in a clown mask near Martha Street and Kansas Avenue in Hammond. DeLaCruz interjected himself into the argument by telling Stokes not to talk to his "homie" like that or he'd "smack" Stokes, and Stokes challenged the 15-year-old to a fight, court records state.
The teen in the clown mask refused to fight Stokes, who threatened to get a .38-caliber gun and shoot the children, according to court documents. After the confrontation, Stokes and the group of kids each went their separate ways.
Silas told police after Stokes called him, he and Crews took a woman's silver 2020 Kia Optima and picked up Stokes and Walker near a business in the 3200 block of 169th Street in Hammond.
The group picked up Ash in the 7100 block of Maryland Avenue and continued on to the area of Stokes' confrontation with the trick-or-treaters, records state.
Silas told police Stokes yelled for him to park the car after spotting the teen in the clown mask near Grand Avenue and 167th Street.
Crews told police someone handed him a handgun with an extended magazine, and he and three other men got out of the car and began shooting, according to documents.
Crews fled the area on foot, and the other three men got back in the car, records state. Silas told police he stopped in the area of 165th Street and Nebraska Avenue to let everyone out and continued on to pick up other people at Morton High School.