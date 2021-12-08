Charges unsealed against driver of car linked to Halloween homicide

Ash was arrested on suspicion of murder in DeLaCruz's homicide and on a warrant for a weapons violation out of Kane County, Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Online court records did not show any murder charges against Ash as of Wednesday.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Silas' behalf during an initial appearance Wednesday. He was arrested Monday, records showed.

Silas has hired defense attorney Robert Varga, who declined comment.

According to court records, Silas initially denied any role in the shooting, but he eventually told police Stokes called him asking for a ride because Stokes felt a "group of people tried to jump him."

Other witnesses told police a man later identified as Stokes got into an argument with a 15-year-old in a clown mask near Martha Street and Kansas Avenue in Hammond. DeLaCruz interjected himself into the argument by telling Stokes not to talk to his "homie" like that or he'd "smack" Stokes, and Stokes challenged the 15-year-old to a fight, court records state.