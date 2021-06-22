Charges upcoming against driver in fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

WHITING — Authorities are close to securing charges for a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a Whiting man.

Police and firefighters responded on Sept. 13, 2020, to the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting, where a victim in a hit-and-run crash was reportedly seriously hurt, according to a release from the Whiting Police Department.

A deceased man, later identified as Richard Paul Garza, of Whiting, was found at the scene. The area was blocked off and agencies launched an investigation.

Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle flee the scene after the crash and gave a description of it, which was dispersed among local authorities.

The Lake County coroner's office arrived along with Indiana State Police accident reconstruction officers to assist Whiting detectives.

Detective Lt. Jeff Allard and Detective Cpl. Dan Macon of the Whiting Police Department gathered evidence in the following months to secure charges against the suspect.

Police said that formal criminal charges are expected to be filed later Tuesday or Wednesday, in which the suspect's identity will be released.