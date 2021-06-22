 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges upcoming against driver in fatal hit-and-run crash, police say
alert top story

Charges upcoming against driver in fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

WHITING — Authorities are close to securing charges for a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a Whiting man. 

Police and firefighters responded on Sept. 13, 2020, to the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting, where a victim in a hit-and-run crash was reportedly seriously hurt, according to a release from the Whiting Police Department.  

A deceased man, later identified as Richard Paul Garza, of Whiting, was found at the scene. The area was blocked off and agencies launched an investigation. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle flee the scene after the crash and gave a description of it, which was dispersed among local authorities. 

The Lake County coroner's office arrived along with Indiana State Police accident reconstruction officers to assist Whiting detectives. 

Detective Lt. Jeff Allard and Detective Cpl. Dan Macon of the Whiting Police Department gathered evidence in the following months to secure charges against the suspect. 

Police said that formal criminal charges are expected to be filed later Tuesday or Wednesday, in which the suspect's identity will be released. 

The charges are expected to include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or severe bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts