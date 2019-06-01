{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond police are seeking help in identifying this person, captured on surveillance video during a robbery at a Chase Bank branch on Saturday.

Hammond police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Chase Bank branch Saturday afternoon in the Hessville neighborhood.

According to an email from Lt. Steve Kellogg, a person walked into the Chase branch at 2734 169th St. just before 2 p.m. Saturday, pretending to be a customer. The person handed a teller a note demanding money and saying he had a gun.

The person then fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, Kellogg wrote.

The person was described as a dark-skinned black male with a thin build, with ear-length braids and a thin goatee. According to Kellogg, he wore a gray jacket and a light gray baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Hammond Det. John Suarez at 219-852-2981.

