Chase ends in Lansing after police investigate shooting that injured Chicago officer, police say

LANSING — A chase from Chicago into Lansing was sparked after an investigation was launched into a shooting that wounded a police officer and a suspect Wednesday, police said.
At 8:40 p.m. Wednesday Chicago officers and suspects exchanged gunfire near 92nd Street and Stoney Island in Chicago, according to a release from Lansing Chief of Police Al Phillips.
An officer and a suspect each suffered gunshot wounds. As authorities investigated the shooting, Chicago squad cars and a police helicopter initiated a chase with a white Infiniti that at the time was suspected to have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 94 southbound lanes toward Lansing.
As the pursuit continued, several agencies came to the aid of Chicago police and Lansing officers joined the chase as the Infiniti exited south on Torrence Avenue from the expressway.
The vehicle led the chase south in a subdivision located west of Torrence Avenue, where the driver stopped in a residential front yard in the 2300 block of 184th Place.
Multiple people fled from the vehicle on foot and the driver was arrested, police said. The passengers were not located.
Authorities found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago and a gun was found inside of it.
Police from several departments and multiple police dogs established a perimeter in the search.
Following a three-hour search, authorities determined the suspects had left the area.
Lansing police used the "Code Red" system to alert residents and recommend they stay indoors and call 911 if any suspicious activity is spotted as the incident unfolded.
On Thursday Chicago police confirmed the stolen Infiniti and its driver were not involved in the shooting of the Chicago officer, Phillips said.
The Chicago Police Department is continuing the investigation of the stolen vehicle and firearm charges relating to the driver arrested in Lansing.
"The Lansing Police Department would like to wish the Chicago Police Officer, who was shot, a quick recovery and thank all the surrounding agencies who responded to the scene to assist in the search," Phillips said.
"The response was overwhelming with a Chicago Helicopter in the air along with approximately 150 squads from Chicago, Munster, Thornton, Dixmoor, Oak Forest, CN Railroad, Illinois State Police, and Cook County Sheriff’s Police," the chief continued. "A special thanks to Calumet City and Lynwood Police Department for not only assisting on scene, but also helping respond to calls for service in our town as well."