Chase ends in Lansing after police investigate shooting that injured Chicago officer, police say

LANSING — A chase from Chicago into Lansing was sparked after an investigation was launched into a shooting that wounded a police officer and a suspect Wednesday, police said.

At 8:40 p.m. Wednesday Chicago officers and suspects exchanged gunfire near 92nd Street and Stoney Island in Chicago, according to a release from Lansing Chief of Police Al Phillips.

An officer and a suspect each suffered gunshot wounds. As authorities investigated the shooting, Chicago squad cars and a police helicopter initiated a chase with a white Infiniti that at the time was suspected to have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 94 southbound lanes toward Lansing.

As the pursuit continued, several agencies came to the aid of Chicago police and Lansing officers joined the chase as the Infiniti exited south on Torrence Avenue from the expressway.

The vehicle led the chase south in a subdivision located west of Torrence Avenue, where the driver stopped in a residential front yard in the 2300 block of 184th Place.

Multiple people fled from the vehicle on foot and the driver was arrested, police said. The passengers were not located.

Authorities found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago and a gun was found inside of it.