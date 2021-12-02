 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chase ends in Lansing after police investigate shooting that injured Chicago officer, police say
breaking urgent

Chase ends in Lansing after police investigate shooting that injured Chicago officer, police say

Illinois police file

This Times file photo shows Illinois State Police vehicles at a crime scene on an Illinois interstate.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

LANSING — A chase from Chicago into Lansing was sparked after an investigation was launched into a shooting that wounded a police officer and a suspect Wednesday, police said.

At 8:40 p.m. Wednesday Chicago officers and suspects exchanged gunfire near 92nd Street and Stoney Island in Chicago, according to a release from Lansing Chief of Police Al Phillips.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

An officer and a suspect each suffered gunshot wounds. As authorities investigated the shooting, Chicago squad cars and a police helicopter initiated a chase with a white Infiniti that at the time was suspected to have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 94 southbound lanes toward Lansing.

As the pursuit continued, several agencies came to the aid of Chicago police and Lansing officers joined the chase as the Infiniti exited south on Torrence Avenue from the expressway.

The vehicle led the chase south in a subdivision located west of Torrence Avenue, where the driver stopped in a residential front yard in the 2300 block of 184th Place.

Multiple people fled from the vehicle on foot and the driver was arrested, police said. The passengers were not located.

Authorities found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago and a gun was found inside of it.

Police from several departments and multiple police dogs established a perimeter in the search.

Following a three-hour search, authorities determined the suspects had left the area.

Lansing police used the "Code Red" system to alert residents and recommend they stay indoors and call 911 if any suspicious activity is spotted as the incident unfolded.

On Thursday Chicago police confirmed the stolen Infiniti and its driver were not involved in the shooting of the Chicago officer, Phillips said.

The Chicago Police Department is continuing the investigation of the stolen vehicle and firearm charges relating to the driver arrested in Lansing.

"The Lansing Police Department would like to wish the Chicago Police Officer, who was shot, a quick recovery and thank all the surrounding agencies who responded to the scene to assist in the search," Phillips said.

"The response was overwhelming with a Chicago Helicopter in the air along with approximately 150 squads from Chicago, Munster, Thornton, Dixmoor, Oak Forest, CN Railroad, Illinois State Police, and Cook County Sheriff’s Police," the chief continued. "A special thanks to Calumet City and Lynwood Police Department for not only assisting on scene, but also helping respond to calls for service in our town as well."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso University tree lighting ceremony

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts