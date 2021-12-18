Chase ends with crash into downtown building; foot pursuit nabs suspects, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — Two men were arrested after crashing into a downtown LaPorte business during a pursuit, police said. Cocaine and marijuana were found in the vehicle.
At 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Trooper Jacob Raupp was in the area of Indiana 2 east of LaPorte when he saw a silver Ford Taurus speeding at 80 mph, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.
Raupp pulled the vehicle over but as he walked toward the Taurus, the driver fled heading west toward LaPorte at high speed.
The vehicle led chase, however as the driver attempted to turn from Ind. 2 onto Clay Street in downtown LaPorte, he crashed into the corner of a business called Country Caterers, Fifield said.
After crashing, the vehicle was not driveable and the driver and passenger ran away from the wreck, leading a foot chase.
As the driver ran south on Clay Street, Raupp chased him through the alley to Jackson Street, where the suspect tripped and fell. Raupp then arrested the driver and used his dash cam footage to get a description of the passenger.
The LaPorte Police Department was able to swiftly find the passenger, who was identified as Ricardo Ramirez, 27, of South Bend.
The driver was identified as Bryan Fuentes, 18, of South Bend.
Ramirez was located while trying to blend in with a group of people who were loading a car onto a trailer and was arrested.
Fifield said police found marijuana and crack cocaine in the wrecked vehicle.
No one was injured in the crash and the two men were taken to LaPorte County Jail.
Fuentes faces charges of possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, aggressive driving and operator never licensed.
Ramirez faces charges of possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
The LaPorte Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte Fire Department and the Michigan City Police Department assisted Indiana State Police.