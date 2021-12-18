Chase ends with crash into downtown building; foot pursuit nabs suspects, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — Two men were arrested after crashing into a downtown LaPorte business during a pursuit, police said. Cocaine and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

At 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Trooper Jacob Raupp was in the area of Indiana 2 east of LaPorte when he saw a silver Ford Taurus speeding at 80 mph, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Raupp pulled the vehicle over but as he walked toward the Taurus, the driver fled heading west toward LaPorte at high speed.

The vehicle led chase, however as the driver attempted to turn from Ind. 2 onto Clay Street in downtown LaPorte, he crashed into the corner of a business called Country Caterers, Fifield said.

After crashing, the vehicle was not driveable and the driver and passenger ran away from the wreck, leading a foot chase.

As the driver ran south on Clay Street, Raupp chased him through the alley to Jackson Street, where the suspect tripped and fell. Raupp then arrested the driver and used his dash cam footage to get a description of the passenger.