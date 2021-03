Chase from Dyer to Lynwood ends in K-9 search for suspect, chief says

DYER — A suspect was at large following a pursuit that spanned in Dyer into Lynwood Friday night.

At 7 p.m. a Dyer officer saw a Dodge Charger commit a traffic violation in the 600 block of U.S. 30 in the westbound lanes, said Dyer Police Chief David Hein. An officer tried to stop the vehicle but it fled, sparking a chase.

The pursuit continued west into Lynwood, where the driver got of the vehicle and ran away on foot. Officers and police dogs searched the area, however the suspect was not located.

The vehicle was impounded and is in the possession of authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and police will identify the driver to file charges for an arrest, Hein said.

