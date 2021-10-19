Chase from Hobart to Chicago sparked by burglary; police warn of thieves preying on elderly

HOBART — A chase from Hobart to Chicago was sparked after a resident was burglarized of valuables by a man claiming to be a utilities worker, police said.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday a senior citizen called police about about a suspicious person in the 7700 block of Dakota Street, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

A neighbor had called the woman to tell her that some suspicious men came to his home and asked about his utilities and tried to get him to exit his house. After getting off the phone, she began to call another neighbor to warn them.

"As she was trying to contact the other neighbor, she received a knock on her door," Gonzales said.

The resident answered the door and was met with a man who told her he was with the water company and she had to stop drinking her water immediately.

She described the man who came to her door as a "chubby," black male who was more than 6 feet tall with a chipped front tooth. She also noted he was wearing khaki pants and a Bears hat.

The man then came inside her house uninvited and told her to trust him "because he is a Christian man," police reported.