Chase from Hobart to Chicago sparked by burglary; police warn of thieves preying on elderly

HOBART — A chase from Hobart to Chicago was sparked after a resident was burglarized of valuables by a man claiming to be a utilities worker, police said.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday a senior citizen called police about about a suspicious person in the 7700 block of Dakota Street, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.
A neighbor had called the woman to tell her that some suspicious men came to his home and asked about his utilities and tried to get him to exit his house. After getting off the phone, she began to call another neighbor to warn them.
"As she was trying to contact the other neighbor, she received a knock on her door," Gonzales said.
The resident answered the door and was met with a man who told her he was with the water company and she had to stop drinking her water immediately.
She described the man who came to her door as a "chubby," black male who was more than 6 feet tall with a chipped front tooth. She also noted he was wearing khaki pants and a Bears hat.
The man then came inside her house uninvited and told her to trust him "because he is a Christian man," police reported.
The man then lead her to sliding glass doors in the rear of the house and they went to the back deck. The man pointed to a light in the distance, telling her it was the water company crew working in the area. He was communicating to someone using a walky-talky before he suddenly ran away back to her front driveway, the woman told officers.
He got into a vehicle parked in her driveway with two others and drove off.
The resident and one of her neighbors went back into her house to find silverware on the floor from a set she owned that had been mostly pilfered. In addition, her wedding/engagement ring set.
The resident said the items stolen were worth several thousands of dollars.
A neighbor who told officers he saw three black men enter a black Jeep Cherokee with temporary license plates. Shortly after, a Hobart officer who was en route to the burglary call saw a dark-colored Jeep speeding with its lights off a block away from the victim's home, in the 7800 block of Colorado Street.
The officer tried to pull the Cherokee over but the vehicle refused, driving at a high speed, Gonzales said.
The driver ran through red lights and went westbound in eastbound lanes on U.S. 30.
Multiple officers followed the Jeep north on Interstate 65 to Interstate 80/94 westbound lanes. The pursuit continued to Kennedy Avenue heading north through several Hammond streets.
The driver then fled to the Indiana Toll Road going west to the Dan Ryan and then drove north.
Hobart officers then stopped the chase, but were able to get a partial license plate number, which was a temporary tag of L135. The vehicle also had dark-tinted windows.
Police said criminals use distraction scams to lure victims away while an accomplice ransacks their belongings.
"Please be aware that there are people who portray themselves to be utility workers and commonly prey on the elderly population," Gonzales said. "I encourage residents to do not answer or open their door, unless you are expecting someone. If you have someone knocking on your door and do not know who they are, call the police and get a description of them and the type of vehicle."
The Hobart Police Department also encouraged residents to buy home surveillance system.
"They are very affordable and easily operated even for people who are technologically challenged or feel intimidated by technology," Gonzales said.
The investigation and search for suspects continues. Anyone with information on the incident or identities of the suspects are asked to contact Sgt. Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or by email at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.