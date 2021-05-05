Chase from Southlake Mall ends in wreck in Porter County, police say

HOBART — A vehicle with flat tires wrecked into a ditch after leading a chase from Southlake Mall, police said.
At 9:03 p.m. Tuesday Lake County sheriff's police were in the area of Southlake Mall in Hobart when they saw a van run a red light in the 2800 block of U.S. 30, police reported.
The van, a red 2003 Dodge with Illinois license plates, continued driving east through the intersection, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
The driver then went through another red light at Colorado Street and police attempted to pull the vehicle over.
However, the driver sped up and crossed over a grassy median to flee. Officers saw a passenger who was leaning out of the car window and waving, and climbed into the back seat and then back into the front seat repeatedly.
The driver nearly struck several vehicles as it swerved through lanes erratically, police said.
As the chase continued west on U.S. 30 underneath the Interstate 65 overpass, the driver did a U-turn at the I-65 off-ramp to turn back east on U.S. 30. The suspect vehicle drove at high speeds east on U.S. 30 into Porter County, police said.
Porter County agencies deployed tire deflation devices along U.S. 30, deflating all four of the tires, but the suspect continued to drive away.
As the driver tried to turn near the 4100 block of East U.S. 30, the driver lost control and went off the road, police said. The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch in front of the Pilot Gas Station at 4150 East U.S. 30.
Porter County sheriff's police assisted Lake County officers in arresting the driver and passenger.
Police found a loaded handgun and narcotics at the scene. The driver was a 33-year-old man from Lasalle, Illinois, and he was booked into Lake County Jail after being medically cleared.
Valparaiso police arrested the passenger, who will face a charge of resisting law enforcement.
The identities of the arrested will be released, pending formal criminal charges being filed.