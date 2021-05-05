Chase from Southlake Mall ends in wreck in Porter County, police say

HOBART — A vehicle with flat tires wrecked into a ditch after leading a chase from Southlake Mall, police said.

At 9:03 p.m. Tuesday Lake County sheriff's police were in the area of Southlake Mall in Hobart when they saw a van run a red light in the 2800 block of U.S. 30, police reported.

The van, a red 2003 Dodge with Illinois license plates, continued driving east through the intersection, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The driver then went through another red light at Colorado Street and police attempted to pull the vehicle over.

However, the driver sped up and crossed over a grassy median to flee. Officers saw a passenger who was leaning out of the car window and waving, and climbed into the back seat and then back into the front seat repeatedly.

The driver nearly struck several vehicles as it swerved through lanes erratically, police said.

As the chase continued west on U.S. 30 underneath the Interstate 65 overpass, the driver did a U-turn at the I-65 off-ramp to turn back east on U.S. 30. The suspect vehicle drove at high speeds east on U.S. 30 into Porter County, police said.