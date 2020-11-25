Chase in Dyer ends in crash across state line; 2 suspects taken into custody, police say

DYER — A man fled Dyer police and ended up crashing in Lynwood, leading a foot pursuit, police said.
At 1:41 p.m. Monday police were called to Chase Bank in Dyer for a report of financial fraud in progress, said Dyer Police Chief David Hein.
Officers arrived and arrested a suspect without incident. Police also determined a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot was also allegedly involved in the incident, but as they tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.
The driver led a pursuit west on U.S. 30 from Calumet Avenue and as it progressed into Lynwood jurisdiction, Dyer police stopped the chase.
The suspect continued driving recklessly and struck two other vehicles in Lynwood, Hein said. After crashing his vehicle, the driver ran from the wreck.
Lynwood and Dyer officers converged on the scene to catch the driver, who tried to enter nearby businesses in an attempt to escape. Police caught him on 211th Street, just west of Glenwood Dyer Road.
The second suspect was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into police custody.
The identities of the two suspects have not been released pending formal criminal charges.
