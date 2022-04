Chase through Porter County residential area ends in crash, arrest, police say

SOUTH HAVEN — A local man faces a couple felony counts after allegedly leading Porter County police in a vehicle chase that ended with a crash and short foot chase.

A county police officer, who knew from prior encounters that the accused, Ronald Sander, 57, of Portage Township, had a suspended driver's license, said he spotted Sander driving north on McCool Road around 5:16 p.m. Saturday.

The officer said he turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, at which time Sander fled at an increasing speed, police said.

Sander reportedly drove through the residential area at more than twice the 20 mph speed limit and ran through several stop signs and a red traffic light at U.S. 6 and Juniper Road.

He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a stop sign at McCool Road and County Road 875 North, police said. He fled on foot and was tackled by an officer.

He was taken into custody on felony counts of habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the incident report.

Animal control was called to take custody of a dog that was in Sander's vehicle, police said.

