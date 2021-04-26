Chesterton High School teacher dropped cocaine outside school, found by parent, police say

VALPARAISO — A Chesterton High School teacher faces a felony drug charge after inadvertently dropping a bag of cocaine outside the school, which was later discovered by a parent picking up her daughter, according to newly filed charging documents.

Patrick Miller, 60, of Jackson Township, is charged with possession of cocaine within 500 feet of school property, according to court records.

The parent told police she was picking up her daughter from practice about 4:30 p.m. April 15 when she noticed a small baggie containing white powder in the parking lot.

She took it into the school, wrapped it in a brown paper towel and took it home with the intention of bringing it back the next day when school officials and police would be present, records state. She returned the next day and provided it to police, who confirmed it was cocaine.

An officer viewed surveillance footage from April 15 of the area in question and watched as Miller pulled keys from his pocket and then the bag in question fell to the ground unnoticed, according to charges. He then watched as the parent picked up the bag about four hours later.