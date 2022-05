Chesterton man identified in rollover crash, coroner says

PORTER — The identity of a Chesterton man was released after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, officials said.

The victim was identified as Paul Williams, 56, according to Porter County Deputy Coroner Kristi Chervenak. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

At 3:19 p.m. Friday first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway and Wood Street in Porter, said Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver was traveling west on Broadway and failed to negotiate a sharp curve at the intersection of Wood Street, Craig said.

The vehicle then left the roadway north of Wood Street, traveled across a ditch and hit the railroad embankment, flipping onto its roof.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.