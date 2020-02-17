You are the owner of this article.
Chesterton man killed in crash with LaPorte County utility pole

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Chesterton man was killed Monday when his vehicle crashed head-on into a utility pole, police said.

According to the LaPorte County sheriff's office, Michael A. Toth was driving a 2015 Nissan south on Wozniak Road in rural Coolspring Township around 8:51 a.m. when he crossed the center lane, drove through the northbound lane, off the road and into the pole.

Toth was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car, according to police.

Police said it's not yet known why Toth drove off the road. Police still are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

The crash occurred in the 2100 block of North Wozniak Road in between Michigan City and LaPorte, according police.

Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner's Office, Cloverleaf Garage and NIPSCO.

