Chesterton man wounded in shooting during suspected drug deal, Hammond police say
Chesterton man wounded in shooting during suspected drug deal, Hammond police say

Lauren Cross

HAMMOND — A 22-year-old Chesterton man suffered a graze wound in a shooting Sunday that police think was related to a drug deal, an official said.

Hammond police responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Gostlin Street for a report of shots fired, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Evidence was recovered at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located, he said.

About an hour later, Hammond police responded to Community Hospital in Munster after the 22-year-old arrived there seeking treatment. The man had suffered a graze wound to his elbow, Kellogg said.

The man was released from the hospital Sunday night, he said.

No vehicle or suspect information was available Tuesday, Kellogg said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2991.

