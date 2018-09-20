CHESTERTON — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a child welfare worker and police visited her home and found marijuana strewn about her bedroom floor, prescription pills and more, records show.
Tianna Cardona, of Chesterton, came to the attention of the Department of Child Services because of a tip that she allegedly told someone she thought it was OK to leave her children alone and get high if they were sleeping, according to a police report.
Chesterton police assisted DCS in checking if the children were home alone.
However, Chesterton officers had been in contact with Cardona earlier Monday when they assisted during the arrest of Cardona's boyfriend, Nathanial Arnn. He was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Monday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Porter County sheriff's records show.
During that incident, Cardona reported that Arnn had battered her and also told an officer a baby sitter was with her children, the police report says.
A DCS worker and a Chesterton police officer went to Cardona's home about 2:26 a.m., knocked on the door and saw a woman inside start walking around in a panicked state, the report says.
Cardona answered the door a short time later, and the officer immediately smelled burnt marijuana.
Cardona has two children, but only one was home at the time, police said.
A woman who baby-sits for Cardona, Taylor Zipperer, 22, had her child inside the home, the report says.
Cardona told the officer her boyfriend had become angry and thrown marijuana around the home.
She then led the officer upstairs, where he saw marijuana strewn about the foyer and rubbed into the carpet, scattered near her child's playpen in her bedroom, all over adult and children's clothing, and leading to a hallway, the report says.
Cardona said she attempted to vacuum up the marijuana, but could not because it broke up, according to the report.
The officer found a jar of marijuana and 54 alprazolam pills for which Cardona did not have a prescription.
Zipperer told the officer a makeup bag containing marijuana and a glass pipe belonged to her, the report states.
In another bedroom, police found more alprazolam pills, a scale and a bag of suspected cocaine, the report says.
Cardona was arrested and charged Monday with felony neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Police allowed Zipperer to leave, but charged her with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, the report says.
