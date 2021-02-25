Chesterton murder conviction, 65-year-sentence upheld by appellate court

Of particular concern to the defense was pretrial coverage of a confession Dillard made that was later thrown out and kept away from jurors by the state appellate court, who said Chesterton police ignored Dillard's repeated requests for an attorney.

The court of appeals found that "only three of the jurors were exposed to prejudicial pretrial publicity, and that exposure was limited."

None of the jurors chosen "indicated a preconceived belief as to Dillard's guilt," the court said.

"Dillard merely has established limited jury exposure to prejudicial pretrial publicity," according to the appellate court. "That is not enough."

Dillard also failed again to reverse his case based on claims that a Chesterton police officer disregarded or even misplaced a knife discovered in the wake of the fatal stabbing.

"We find no error because the trial court correctly found Dillard did not meet his burden of proving police acted in bad faith," the appellate court ruled.