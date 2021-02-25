Chesterton murder conviction, 65-year-sentence upheld by appellate court

CHESTERTON — A Hobart man, convicted just more than a year ago of brutally murdering a younger co-worker in Chesterton, has failed once again to convince the courts that his case was tainted by the judge's decision not to move the trial out of Porter County and by an alleged goof by police.
The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and 65-year prison sentence for 54-year-old Christopher Dillard, who was found guilty in November 2019 of stabbing 23-year-old Portage resident Nicole Gland to death April 19, 2017 outside the former Upper Deck Lounge where they both worked.
Dillard, represented at different times by defense attorney Bob Harper and attorney Russell Brown Jr., repeatedly failed before trial to convince Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to move the case out of the county out of concern an impartial jury could not be assembled due to pretrial publicity in the case.
Of particular concern to the defense was pretrial coverage of a confession Dillard made that was later thrown out and kept away from jurors by the state appellate court, who said Chesterton police ignored Dillard's repeated requests for an attorney.
The court of appeals found that "only three of the jurors were exposed to prejudicial pretrial publicity, and that exposure was limited."
None of the jurors chosen "indicated a preconceived belief as to Dillard's guilt," the court said.
"Dillard merely has established limited jury exposure to prejudicial pretrial publicity," according to the appellate court. "That is not enough."
Dillard also failed again to reverse his case based on claims that a Chesterton police officer disregarded or even misplaced a knife discovered in the wake of the fatal stabbing.
"We find no error because the trial court correctly found Dillard did not meet his burden of proving police acted in bad faith," the appellate court ruled.
"At most, Dillard established bad judgment or negligence by (Chesterton police officer Nicholas) Brown," the court said.
Brown recently resigned from the position of interim chief days after town officials reportedly became aware of an "out-of-state incident" involving Brown that occurred several years ago, town spokesman Kevin Nevers has said.
Lastly, Dillard failed in claiming his conviction and sentenced should be overturned because a jail officer was allowed to testify during trial that he overheard Dillard say, "I have no problem killing, if I ever get out I'd kill again."
"We conclude Dillard offered no grounds for finding the trial court abused its discretion in admitting his statement that 'I have no problem killing,' " the appellate court ruled.
The appellate court also tossed out Dillard's challenge to the length of his 65-year prison sentence.