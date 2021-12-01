Chesterton murder conviction challenged again; poor defense, new evidence claimed

Porter County prosecutors had not yet responded to the petition by Wednesday morning, and no court hearing is scheduled.

The Indiana Supreme Court opted earlier this year not to take a look at Dillard's conviction and sentence, which had been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals in February, according to the order from Chief Justice Loretta Rush and agreed to by the others on the bench.

Dillard and his attorneys had attempted to convince the courts that his case was tainted by the local judge's decision not to move the trial out of Porter County and by an alleged mistake by police.

Dillard, represented at different times by defense attorney Bob Harper and attorney Russell Brown Jr., repeatedly failed before trial to persuade Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to move the case out of the county out of concern an impartial jury could not be assembled due to pretrial publicity in the case.

Of particular concern to the defense was pretrial coverage of a confession Dillard made that was later thrown out and kept away from jurors by the state appellate court, which said Chesterton police ignored Dillard's repeated requests for an attorney.