Chesterton murder conviction challenged again; poor defense, new evidence claimed

VALPARAISO — A Hobart man convicted of murdering a Portage woman outside a Chesterton bar where they worked is again challenging his conviction and 65-year prison sentence.
Christopher Dillard, 55, has filed a petition for post-conviction relief arguing ineffective assistance of counsel and newly discovered evidence, the document shows.
Dillard was found guilty in November 2019 of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Nicole Gland on April 19, 2017, outside the former Upper Deck Lounge where they both worked.
Specifically, Dillard claims in his petition his former defense attorneys, "failed to adequately review the discovery materials and present evidence of a report that a knife was found in a church lot near the storage units," the petition states.
"The State failed to disclose evidence that a knife was discovered in a church lot near the storage units," Dillard further states.
Dillard, who is currently housed at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana, filed the petition without the assistance of an attorney. He is requesting the help of a state public defender.
In arguing for the free legal assistance, Dillard says he has been locked up since April 19, 2017, has no money or other assets, and earns $40 a month from a prison job or for going to school.
Porter County prosecutors had not yet responded to the petition by Wednesday morning, and no court hearing is scheduled.
The Indiana Supreme Court opted earlier this year not to take a look at Dillard's conviction and sentence, which had been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals in February, according to the order from Chief Justice Loretta Rush and agreed to by the others on the bench.
Dillard and his attorneys had attempted to convince the courts that his case was tainted by the local judge's decision not to move the trial out of Porter County and by an alleged mistake by police.
Dillard, represented at different times by defense attorney Bob Harper and attorney Russell Brown Jr., repeatedly failed before trial to persuade Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to move the case out of the county out of concern an impartial jury could not be assembled due to pretrial publicity in the case.
Of particular concern to the defense was pretrial coverage of a confession Dillard made that was later thrown out and kept away from jurors by the state appellate court, which said Chesterton police ignored Dillard's repeated requests for an attorney.
Dillard also failed to reverse his case based on claims that a Chesterton police officer disregarded or even misplaced a knife discovered in the wake of the fatal stabbing.
Lastly, Dillard failed in claiming his conviction and sentence should be overturned because a jail officer was allowed to testify during trial that he overheard Dillard say, "I have no problem killing, if I ever get out I'd kill again."