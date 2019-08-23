VALPARAISO — A judge again denied a request Friday to move a Chesterton murder trial out of Porter County or have potential jurors brought in from another county in response to concerns by the defense of pretrial publicity.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer assured the defense that extra steps will be taken to make sure an impartial jury is chosen, including bringing in a larger-than-normal number of potential jurors.
Clymer agreed to postpone the trial for Christopher Dillard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 21 at the request of the defense, after citing concerns about a delay in getting experts from both sides together for a DNA test to be done a strand of hair in the case.
Dillard, of Hobart, is charged with murdering 23-year-old Nicole Gland, of Portage, on April 19, 2017, by stabbing her in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton.
In denying the second motion for a change of venue, Clymer rejected a request by the defense to order The Times Media Co. to release details about how many people were reached and how many "liked," shared and clicked on a series of Facebook posts related to news coverage of the case.
The defense has argued that a fair and impartial jury cannot be found in Porter County because of pretrial publicity in the case.
Attorney Jane Callies argued on behalf of The Times that the motion was "procedurally deficient," and sought trade secrets and proprietary information that if released, could damage the media company among its competitors.
Callies also said the information sought is irrelevant because it would not reveal which of the readers on Facebook are potential jurors in Porter County.
Defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr. downplayed the sensitivity of the information sought.
Brown also said he was able to obtain some of the information on his own, but only the administrator of the Facebook page in question can determine how many people are reached by a post.
In rejecting the defense's motion, Clymer said there are other media sources in the Region other than The Times. He also said the core issue is providing Dillard with an impartial jury, not how many people read about the case on Facebook.
