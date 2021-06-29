Chesterton names new chief of police

CHESTERTON — Tim Richardson has been named as the town's new chief of police, it has been announced.
Richardson, who works at the nearby Michigan City police department, will take over in Chesterton on Aug. 16, the Chesterton Police Commission confirmed with an unanimous vote Monday.
Richardson began working at the Michigan City Police Department in 1994 and quickly worked his way up to detective and head of the department's drug unit, according to Chesterton Police Commission President Mike Orlich.
Richardson was promoted to shift commander and then to assistant chief of police in 2010, Orlich said.
Since 2017, Richardson has served as commander of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, "collaborating closely with Northwest Indiana's and Northeast Illinois' other law enforcement agencies," according to Orlich.
"The Police Commission was gratified by the sheer number of highly qualified candidates who applied for the position of Chief of Police," Orlich said. "It was, truly, an embarrassment of riches. But we feel the breadth and diversity of Lt. Richardson's experience, both on the street and in administration, and the strength of his character and integrity, as he proved again and again in his career, make him absolutely the right choice to take the helm of the Chesterton Police Department."
Nicholas Brown stepped down in February as Chesterton's interim police chief in the face of an investigation for what was described only as an "out-of-state incident." He then left the department in May.
Robert Byrd, who has served 39 years as police chief for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore Line, has been serving as interim chief in Chesterton.
Richardson told the town he will continue his focus on combating illegal drugs and guns.
"My mantra as a law enforcement officer has always been that children deserve an opportunity to grow up in an environment free of gun violence," Richardson said. "As we watch the national news each morning, we get daily reminders of just how much gun violence is on the rise and how it impacts lives nearly every day. Some days, I think we’ve become almost numb to it, when we see that yet another active shooter event has occurred somewhere in our country."
"I’ve always been very fond of the town of Chesterton, since childhood," Richardson said. "While the CPD is significantly smaller than the department I am leaving, all of the same principles and values still apply."
"I am joining an already great police department, and I look forward to working closely with each member of the CPD," he said. "The size of the department will allow me an opportunity to develop a close working relationship with each officer and supervisor. This is one major attraction of joining a department the size of the CPD. While I am losing a family retiring from the MCPD, I am gaining another family coming to the CPD."