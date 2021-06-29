Chesterton names new chief of police

Nicholas Brown stepped down in February as Chesterton's interim police chief in the face of an investigation for what was described only as an "out-of-state incident." He then left the department in May.

Robert Byrd, who has served 39 years as police chief for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore Line, has been serving as interim chief in Chesterton.

Richardson told the town he will continue his focus on combating illegal drugs and guns.

"My mantra as a law enforcement officer has always been that children deserve an opportunity to grow up in an environment free of gun violence," Richardson said. "As we watch the national news each morning, we get daily reminders of just how much gun violence is on the rise and how it impacts lives nearly every day. Some days, I think we’ve become almost numb to it, when we see that yet another active shooter event has occurred somewhere in our country."

"I’ve always been very fond of the town of Chesterton, since childhood," Richardson said. "While the CPD is significantly smaller than the department I am leaving, all of the same principles and values still apply."