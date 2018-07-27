An 18-year-old Chesterton High School student was arrested at the high school when an electronic cigarette fell out of his pocket in the classroom and police said they found a hypodermic needle with a substance in it and other paraphernalia during a search of the teen's briefcase.
The teen was identified as Gavin Scott. He was charged with a felony charge of possession of a hypodermic needle, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Chesterton police said the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. July 18 when officers were called to the school in reference to a student with narcotics.
Chesterton High School administrators said a Juul electronic cigarette fell out of the boy's pocket and onto the floor. Juuling, also called vaping, involves using a hand-held device, often called a vaping pen, to inhale smokeless vapors containing nicotine, along with other unknown and unregulated substances, into the lungs.
According to the police report, the classroom teacher notified administrators because tobacco products are not allowed at the high school. Administrators responded and searched the boy's briefcase and vehicle.
While searching the briefcase, authorities found a hypodermic needle with an unknown liquid substance inside, police said.
The principal, Brent Martinson, reportedly questioned the teen about what was in the needle and the teen responded, "rubbing alcohol used to clean the tube of the needle."
School officials also reportedly found an empty plastic bottle that had a hole burnt into the side of it. The hole was filled with a socket, from a socket wrench, that was wrapped in gray duct tape. According to the report, this is known as a "bong" and used for smoking narcotics.
The principal reportedly found a circular object that screws together and has several sharp teeth on the inside of it. This is known as a "grinder" and the report said it is commonly used to grind narcotics into smaller pieces.
Chesterton police said they took the "grinder," the needle and the homemade "bong" into evidence.
