 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterton senior scammed out of more than $10,000, police say
alert urgent

Chesterton senior scammed out of more than $10,000, police say

Chesterton Police File Photo

Chesterton police

 File Photo

CHESTERTON — Authorities are investigating after a 77-year-old Chesterton woman was scammed out of more than $10,000, police said. 

On June 18, the victim told police that she received emails in the previous week claiming to be from the company PayPal, instructing her to call and correct a $477 withdrawal that was made from her account. 

She talked to a man on the phone who told her she needed to buy $3,500 in Bitcoin and that she needed to give PayPal access to her phone to refund the money. 

7:13 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford

Following the man's instructions, the woman made the purchase and gave her banking information and provided her state ID card.

"Before she knew what was happening, they had made multiple withdrawals from her checking account," Chesterton police said. 

The scammers made six withdrawals from her account that mounted to $8,800. Even after her bank refunded her $2,000, the amount of money the woman lost totaled to $10,300, police said. 

Chesterton police also advised the woman to alert the Social Security Administration and credit bureaus that her identity has been compromised. 

The Chesterton Police Department Investigations Division is handling the case. Authorities warned residents to beware of such scams and said that most of these types of fraudulent activities are untraceable and difficult to investigate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts