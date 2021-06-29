Chesterton senior scammed out of more than $10,000, police say

CHESTERTON — Authorities are investigating after a 77-year-old Chesterton woman was scammed out of more than $10,000, police said.

On June 18, the victim told police that she received emails in the previous week claiming to be from the company PayPal, instructing her to call and correct a $477 withdrawal that was made from her account.

She talked to a man on the phone who told her she needed to buy $3,500 in Bitcoin and that she needed to give PayPal access to her phone to refund the money.

Following the man's instructions, the woman made the purchase and gave her banking information and provided her state ID card.

"Before she knew what was happening, they had made multiple withdrawals from her checking account," Chesterton police said.

The scammers made six withdrawals from her account that mounted to $8,800. Even after her bank refunded her $2,000, the amount of money the woman lost totaled to $10,300, police said.

Chesterton police also advised the woman to alert the Social Security Administration and credit bureaus that her identity has been compromised.