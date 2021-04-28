Chesterton teacher surrenders on cocaine charge

VALPARAISO — A Chesterton High School teacher, who is slated to lose his job after allegedly dropping a small bag of cocaine outside the school, surrendered at the county jail at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Patrick Miller bonded out on a $500 cash bond about an hour later, a jail official said.

An initial hearing is scheduled for May 21 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Miller, 60, of Jackson Township, is charged with possession of cocaine within 500 feet of school property, according to court records.

A parent told police she was picking up her daughter from practice at the school at about 4:30 p.m. April 15 when she noticed a small baggie containing white powder in the parking lot. She took it home and provided it the next day to police, who confirmed it was cocaine.

An officer viewed surveillance footage from April 15 of the area in question and watched as Miller pulled keys from his pocket and then the bag in question fell to the ground unnoticed at 12:18 p.m., according to charges. The officer then watched as the parent picked up the bag about four hours later.