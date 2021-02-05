Chesterton wrestler loses legal bid to compete on eve of state regional

VALPARAISO — Chesterton High School wrestler Josh Daniels received bad news late Friday afternoon when a local judge upheld a state finding that he is not eligible to continue competing in the state wrestling tournament.

The ruling, however, did clear the way for a wrestler from LaPorte to take part in Saturday's regional competition in Crown Point, according to officials taking part in the nearly three-hour court hearing carried out online.

The impact of the ruling on other wrestlers was of key concern to the state and judge.

"This was a hard, hard decision for me," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said to Daniels. "But I think I must follow the law."

Daniels, who appeared on the video conference call along with his attorney Michael Jasaitis, thanked the judge for his time.

His attorney later issued the following statement: "While the Court upheld the Decision of the Case Review Panel, Josh appreciates all the support he has recently received and savors the opportunity to return to the wrestling room to help prepare his teammates in their quest throughout the state tournament."