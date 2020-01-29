Chicago cop who topped 110 mph in Chesterton high-speed chase stripped of powers

A top Chicago police officer was stripped of his police powers Wednesday amid allegations he led Indiana State Police on a high-speed chase near Porter this past summer, according to authorities and NBC 5 Chicago.

"Commander (Edward) Wodnicki was relieved of police powers today pending an internal investigation into inconsistencies surrounding a traffic offense in Indiana," Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"Every member of this department, regardless of rank or position, is held to the highest professional and ethical standards. It's what we demand of ourselves and what the people of Chicago deserve and expect," Guglielmi said.

The police chase in Indiana topped speeds of 110 mph, according to NBC 5 last year.

Wodnicki had been reassigned as an investigation into what happened is underway, a CPD spokesman said at the time.

Audio recordings from the June chase show an Indiana State Police trooper attempted to pull Wodnicki over for speeding on Interstate 94 near Porter, NBC 5 reported last year.

The vehicle had lights and sirens but was unmarked and did not belong to an Indiana officer, the trooper indicated, according to NBC 5.