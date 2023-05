CROWN POINT — Three members of a Chicago family were charged on Tuesday in connection with a Gary shooting over so-called “gang beef,” according to court records.

Tresean Pouncy, 23, and Terreice Pouncy, 20, were charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Terrion Pouncy, 25, was charged with assisting a criminal.

The probable cause affidavit did not specify the familial relationship of the men.

Charging documents allege that on May 2, Tresean Pouncy and Terreice Pouncy shot a man and his girlfriend, who was eight months pregnant, while Terrion Pouncy drove the getaway car.

The documents show that the couple left their house near Eighth Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary around 3 p.m. to go to a nearby gas station. While they were walking, the man noticed a gray Jeep driving slowly beside them, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The Jeep pulled in front of the couple and two men, later identified as Tresean Pouncy and Terriece Pouncy, exited the car. the affidavit stated. The two were allegedly carrying guns and began shooting at the man and his girlfriend.

The man was struck in the left arm and the buttocks and his girlfriend was shot six or seven times, charging documents stated.

The man told police he saw his girlfriend fall to the ground and began running back toward his house while Terriece Pouncy chased him, according to the charges.

The man also told officers that he saw his girlfriend lying face down and originally thought she was dead, according to the probable cause affidavit. The woman had to have an emergency C-section and remains in critical condition, the affidavit stated.

Officers wrote in the affidavit that the man told them that this shooting was “’gang beef’ that’s been going on via Facebook on private messenger.” The man also told police that he knew the family because they were high school classmates in Chicago.

He added that Terrion Pouncy, the purported driver of the Jeep, has a history with his sister, and she had received a text from him on the day of the shooting wherein he said that he’d be pulling up around 2:30 p.m., charging documents stated.

Tresean Pouncy, Terreice Pouncy and Terrion Pouncy all remain at large and warrants are out for their arrests.

