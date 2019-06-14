HAMMOND — A Chicago man accused of helping ambush federal ATF agents last year is agreeing to plead guilty in federal court.
U.S. District Court papers made public Friday indicate Blake W. King, 20, of Chicago, has signed a plea agreement admitting he had advance knowledge of a robbery June 7, 2018, in Gary’s Emerson neighborhood that left one of two undercover federal officers critically wounded.
King is scheduled to appear June 27 before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen to formally change his plea to guilty.
King states in the agreement he knew Bernard Graham, 26, of Calumet City, and Raymon Truitt II, 28, of Lake County, intended to rob the agents at gunpoint.
It states, “I participated in and facilitated a planned robbery of Special Agent M.R.” and, “The robbery placed the life of M.R. in jeopardy.”
King would serve a 10-year prison term in return for federal prosecutors dismissing other felony counts pending against him and not seeking the maximum penalty against him under federal law — life imprisonment.
While the agreement doesn’t state King will testify against Graham, his co-defendant, it does warn the deal would be void unless he continues to “demonstrate acceptance of responsibility."
Graham, in federal detention since surrendering four days after the robbery, is pleading not guilty and now is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 4 in federal court on five felony counts of robbery, assault on two federal officers, armed violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Truitt died June 7, 2018, in the shootout that erupted during the planned robbery.
A fourth individual, Leondre Smith, 29, of Homewood, Illinois, is charged in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point with attempting to arrange an illegal gun purchase that led to the shooting. He is free on bond. No trial date has been set.
Both Gary and the city of Chicago are annually wracked by deadly gun violence. Lake County long has been identified as a source of illicit guns in Chicago.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting an undercover sting operation last June of illicit gun trafficking.
Its agents used a confidential informant to arrange a meeting with a firearms source via cellphone texts that was supposed to take place about noon June 7, 2018, at a home near Fifth Avenue and Kentucky Street, a blighted residential area northeast of Gary’s downtown.
King states in the plea agreement that the planned transaction involved himself, Graham and Truitt.
“I was aware beforehand that Raymon Truitt and Bernard Graham had firearms and intended to utilize the firearms during and in relation to the robbery. I am also aware they in fact discharged their firearms during the course of the robbery, resulting in injury to M.R.”
Prosecutors allege Truitt and Graham opened fire on two ATF agents outside the Fifth and Kentucky location, shooting one in the chest and arm. The agent was hospitalized and later released.