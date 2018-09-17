VALPARAISO — A Chicago man was arrested Sunday morning on auto theft charges after he allegedly abandoned a car.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a resident called police to say he saw suspicious activity in his neighborhood. According to the resident, two men drove a red Volkswagen with Illinois license plates and parked it near Campbell Street and Northview Drive, according to Valparaiso police Sgt. Mike Grennes.
The resident told police the two men exited the car and walked away.
Officers found the vehicle and a computer check indicated it had been stolen from Chicago.
Police began searching the area for the two men. A canvas and a K9 search came up with no results. The Sunday day crew was informed of the incident, Grennes said.
While on patrol at about 7:48 a.m., Lt. John Patston was checking the area and spotted two men riding bicycles in the area of Glendale Boulevard and Franklin Street. The two men matched the description of those suspected in the stolen car incident.
Both men were detained as police investigated and conducted interviews.
Shawn Williams, 22, of Chicago, who was in possession of keys to the stolen car, was arrested on charges of auto theft and theft and transported to Porter County Jail. The second man was released without charges.