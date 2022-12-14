Chicago man arrested for Sept. 25 killing at Hammond lounge

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man appeared early this week in Lake Criminal Court on charges related to a gang-related shooting that left one dead and three wounded.

Magistrate Kathleen A. Sullivan held an initial hearing Monday for 30-year-old Joseph O. Smith.

The magistrate appointed a public defender Monday and entered not-guilty pleas for Smith on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office first charged Smith last month. Police arrested Smith in recent days.

The state alleges that Smith and several accomplices carried out a predetermined attack Sept. 25 outside the Serenity Lounge in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue in Hammond’s Hessville section.

About 40 people were attending a birthday party inside when a fight broke out between two partygoers and a crowd spilled out of the bar and into the street.

Moments later, Smith and his accomplices reportedly appeared in front of the bar, pulled out guns and started firing into the partygoers.

Police said some in the crowd fired back at the gunmen during a brief exchange of bullets that killed Brian Leonard, 29, of Chicago, and wounded another man and two women.

Smith and his accomplices drove off while survivors called 911 for help, police said.

The court scheduled several hearings for Smith to take place later this month and next year, but no trial date has been set.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jonte Crawford Kevin Williams Dylan Lester Geoffrey Love Jacobo Barron-Carrillo Lakeysha Watson Adam Mancilla Jr. Charles Winston Heavenly Marcardo Craig Sims Jr. Jose Martinez Allison Witek Nicholas Treba Barnabas Sutton Jr. Joseph Wilson David Bradford Nina Wilson Amy Alexanderson Aniel Baron-Cordoba Andre Minfield Miguel Torres Christina Porter Eric Heidekrueger LaVon Blaylock Jajuan McCord Ricardo Bustos Marchon Coppage Alan Svitko Dwain Montgomery Jr. Jose Rodriguez-Duran Lionel Hennington Ericka Lipscomb James Bell Carlos Yepez Patrick Doyle Michael Bradshaw Michael Johnson Stephon Washington Andrew Thompson Alvin Brown Andrew Weede Robert Cooke Ovadhwah McGee Elisha Flowers Aaron Earving Alejandro Perez Mickiela Key Jeffery Vlietstra Amber Davidovich Jaylin Hughes Marcellus Lee III Felipe Ramirez Michael Allen Deangelo Rock Sheddrick Foster Terry Caton Elijah Joshua Jr. Terry Wagster Yuron Robinson Barry Gray Jr. Michael Anderson Michael Jordan