Chicago man arrested for Sept. 25 killing at Hammond lounge

Court stock photo
Times file photo

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man appeared early this week in Lake Criminal Court on charges related to a gang-related shooting that left one dead and three wounded.

Magistrate Kathleen A. Sullivan held an initial hearing Monday for 30-year-old Joseph O. Smith.

The magistrate appointed a public defender Monday and entered not-guilty pleas for Smith on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office first charged Smith last month. Police arrested Smith in recent days.

The state alleges that Smith and several accomplices carried out a predetermined attack Sept. 25 outside the Serenity Lounge in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue in Hammond’s Hessville section.

About 40 people were attending a birthday party inside when a fight broke out between two partygoers and a crowd spilled out of the bar and into the street.

Moments later, Smith and his accomplices reportedly appeared in front of the bar, pulled out guns and started firing into the partygoers.

Police said some in the crowd fired back at the gunmen during a brief exchange of bullets that killed Brian Leonard, 29, of Chicago, and wounded another man and two women.

Smith and his accomplices drove off while survivors called 911 for help, police said.

The court scheduled several hearings for Smith to take place later this month and next year, but no trial date has been set.

