Chicago man charged in carjacking from Hobart shopping district

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old Chicago man was charged with a pair of felonies in Lake Criminal Court Thursday, two days after he pointed a gun at a woman’s stomach and stole her vehicle outside a strip mall in Hobart, police said.

Lake County prosecutors charged Jwan Farley with armed robbery and auto theft, both felonies, along with misdemeanor resisting a law enforcement officer. Farley’s bond was initially set at a $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash according to online court records.

Hobart police arrested Farley shortly after the carjacking Tuesday morning when they found him face down in a vacant lot filled with overgrown vegetation near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Broadway in Gary. Farley and the stolen vehicle were located using a cellphone app the the owner installed to track her vehicle. When an officer approached the vehicle at the intersection, Farley fled on foot before being located with aerial support from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit.