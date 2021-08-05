Chicago man charged in carjacking from Hobart shopping district

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old Chicago man was charged with a pair of felonies in Lake Criminal Court Thursday, two days after he pointed a gun at a woman’s stomach and stole her vehicle outside a strip mall in Hobart, police said.
Lake County prosecutors charged Jwan Farley with armed robbery and auto theft, both felonies, along with misdemeanor resisting a law enforcement officer. Farley’s bond was initially set at a $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash according to online court records.
Hobart police arrested Farley shortly after the carjacking Tuesday morning when they found him face down in a vacant lot filled with overgrown vegetation near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Broadway in Gary. Farley and the stolen vehicle were located using a cellphone app the the owner installed to track her vehicle. When an officer approached the vehicle at the intersection, Farley fled on foot before being located with aerial support from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit.
According to Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales, the woman parked her vehicle in the 2900 block of East 79th Avenue, at a large strip mall across from Southlake Mall, around 10 a.m. Tuesday when Farley walked out of the vehicle next to her and told her to throw her keys on the ground. The woman said Farley pointed a handgun at her stomach and she threw her keys down, then went inside a nearby store to call 911.
The woman was brought to 47th and Broadway following Farley’s arrest and identified him as the man who had approached her in the parking lot, police said.